Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,460 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,263 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arnhold LLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 14.6% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 423,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,384,000 after purchasing an additional 54,040 shares during the period. Prospector Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $949,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 74.1% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 395,465 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,767,000 after acquiring an additional 168,262 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter valued at about $6,799,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AXTA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $29.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.52. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $12.92 and a 52-week high of $31.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.68, a P/E/G ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.44 million. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 2.49%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert M. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total transaction of $992,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

