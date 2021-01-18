Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Buys 413 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PAG. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 48.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Penske Automotive Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO John D. Jr. Carlson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $445,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,111.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 44.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $64.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.66. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.99 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The company’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Truist raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $49.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.73.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

