Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Stock Position Lowered by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 83,312 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 5,609 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $527,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Moelis & Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 454,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,959,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 18,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.69, for a total value of $710,619.23. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,811.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 25,715 shares of company stock worth $990,742 over the last quarter. 17.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.10 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.89. Moelis & Company has a 1-year low of $22.11 and a 1-year high of $55.29.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.51. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The business had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Moelis & Company’s revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous None dividend of $1.26. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.06%.

MC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.89.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

