Morgan Stanley Raises Stock Position in West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of West Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:WTBA) by 80.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 58,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,949 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in West Bancorporation were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in West Bancorporation by 4.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 138,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 5,944 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 10,575 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 56,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 39,559 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of West Bancorporation by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 36,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTBA stock opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.94. West Bancorporation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.74 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

West Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WTBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.20 million. West Bancorporation had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 15.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that West Bancorporation, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WTBA shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of West Bancorporation from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of West Bancorporation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

West Bancorporation, Inc operates as the financial holding company for West Bank that provides community banking and trust services to individuals and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit.

