Morgan Stanley Trims Stock Holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) by 56.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MGY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 587,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 17,617 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 101.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 42,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 21,322 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,159,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,628,000 after purchasing an additional 109,141 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the second quarter worth about $802,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 23.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 188,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 36,330 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGY. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.40.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 5.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MGY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 2.72. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $12.61.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $121.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

