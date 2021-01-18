GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) Stake Increased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) by 2.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 306,706 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in GigaMedia were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $3.32 on Monday. GigaMedia Limited has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $3.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.91. The firm has a market cap of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.19 and a beta of 0.13.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a negative net margin of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 million for the quarter.

GigaMedia Limited provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. The company operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through -branded platform. It offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

