Morgan Stanley Acquires 9,464 Shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,336 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,464 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in First Busey were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 37,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 2.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 117,206 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 0.6% during the third quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 434,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Busey by 61.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,064 shares of the bank’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BUSE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.33.

First Busey stock opened at $23.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $27.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.81.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. Equities analysts anticipate that First Busey Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is 40.93%.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

