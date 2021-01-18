Morgan Stanley Buys 2,643 Shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMIN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 44,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,984,000. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 90,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 170.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 245,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,789,000 after buying an additional 154,517 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS SMIN opened at $43.89 on Monday. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $55.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.13.

