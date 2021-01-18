Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,267 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Computer Programs and Systems were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CPSI. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Computer Programs and Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 29,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 80,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 8.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $29.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $35.78. The company has a market cap of $421.43 million, a PE ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.29.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $68.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 11.75%. Research analysts forecast that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Victor S. Schneider sold 7,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total transaction of $207,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,345,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Dye sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,933,784.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $1,064,476 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

CPSI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Computer Programs and Systems in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Computer Programs and Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.22.

Computer Programs and Systems Profile

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

