Morgan Stanley Trims Stake in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Morgan Stanley reduced its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,052 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 1,309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 337,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,686,000 after purchasing an additional 313,370 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 67,070 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 46,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 30,077 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Seritage Growth Properties by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 513,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,906,000 after purchasing an additional 21,144 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in Seritage Growth Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

SRG opened at $14.93 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $576.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 2.19. Seritage Growth Properties has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $40.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $33.71 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 5.41%.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

