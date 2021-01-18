Morgan Stanley Takes $903,000 Position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 78,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $903,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Resources Connection during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RGP shares. TheStreet raised shares of Resources Connection from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th.

RGP opened at $12.62 on Monday. Resources Connection, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.03. The company has a market cap of $410.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.09.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Resources Connection had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $153.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.32 million. The business’s revenue was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Resources Connection, Inc provides consulting services to business customers under the Resources Global Professionals name in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services in the areas of business strategy and transformation, including program and project management, change management, transaction advisory, restructuring and bankruptcy advisory, executive search, human resources, supply chain, and legal services; and risk and compliance, such as information security and privacy, internal audit and compliance, and operational risk management areas.

