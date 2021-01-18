Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 970,200 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the December 15th total of 694,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 390,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on COHU shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cohu from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cohu from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.88.

Get Cohu alerts:

Shares of COHU opened at $45.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.74 and a beta of 1.79. Cohu has a 12 month low of $8.89 and a 12 month high of $46.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $150.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.99 million. Cohu had a positive return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cohu will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 25,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.44, for a total transaction of $865,063.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,371,880.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,679,262.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,414,590 in the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 162.0% during the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 500,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,594,000 after purchasing an additional 309,279 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Cohu by 168.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after buying an additional 159,536 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 99.3% during the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 142,064 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its position in shares of Cohu by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,465,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,174,000 after buying an additional 56,670 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohu during the third quarter worth $927,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.