Short Interest in Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Rises By 40.4%

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a growth of 40.4% from the December 15th total of 11,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATASY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlantia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlantia has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of ATASY stock opened at $8.19 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.38. Atlantia has a 52-week low of $5.04 and a 52-week high of $12.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 91.00 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

