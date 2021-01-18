BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the December 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BESIY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of BE Semiconductor Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

OTCMKTS BESIY opened at $65.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 1.60. BE Semiconductor Industries has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 5.63, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.55 and a 200 day moving average of $48.15.

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 29.19%. The company had revenue of $126.63 million during the quarter.

About BE Semiconductor Industries

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and services semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chips, multi chips, multi modules, flip chips, TCBs, FOWLP and hybrid die bonding systems, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment comprising conventional, ultra thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

