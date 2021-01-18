Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Hits New 1-Year High at $4,556.00

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,556 ($59.52) and last traded at GBX 4,500 ($58.79), with a volume of 3099 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,300 ($56.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.34, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of £2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4,179.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,873.95.

In related news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,192 ($54.77), for a total transaction of £133,557.12 ($174,493.23).

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

