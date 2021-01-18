Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 3,585,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.8 days.

OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.48 on Monday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.

About Xinyi Glass

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, produces and sells automobile, architectural, float, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications. The company operates through three segments: Float Glass, Automobile Glass, and Architectural Glass. It is also involved in the manufacturing and sale of automobile rubber and plastic components, as well as electronic glass; trading of automobile glass; and research and trading of glass.

