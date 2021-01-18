Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) Short Interest Down 23.3% in December

Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XYIGF) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,750,600 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 3,585,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 134.8 days.
OTCMKTS XYIGF opened at $2.48 on Monday. Xinyi Glass has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.97.
About Xinyi Glass
