Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.8 days.

OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.65 on Monday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.

About Wharf Real Estate Investment

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, owns, and operates real estate properties in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and Singapore. The company operates through Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Hotels segments. It primarily operates Harbour City, a commercial space comprising offices, retail shops, serviced apartments, hotels and club, and car parking spaces; and Times Square, a retail space that consists of office and car parking spaces.

