Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Up 38.6% in December

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 226.8 days.
OTCMKTS WRFRF opened at $5.65 on Monday. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $6.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
See Also: Options Trading
Receive News & Ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wharf Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.