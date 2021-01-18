Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) Short Interest Update

Salt Lake Potash Limited (OTCMKTS:WHELF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the December 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WHELF opened at $0.31 on Monday. Salt Lake Potash has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.35.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised Salt Lake Potash to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Salt Lake Potash Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in Australia. The company explores for sulphate of potash deposits. It primarily owns 11 salt lakes covering an area of approximately 5,000 square kilometers in the Northern Goldfields region of Western Australia.

