Reviewing The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) & Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) and Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for The Liberty Braves Group and Telia Company AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Liberty Braves Group 0 1 1 0 2.50 Telia Company AB (publ) 2 1 2 0 2.00

The Liberty Braves Group presently has a consensus target price of $30.00, indicating a potential upside of 17.55%. Given The Liberty Braves Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Liberty Braves Group is more favorable than Telia Company AB (publ).

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Telia Company AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Liberty Braves Group $476.00 million 2.14 -$60.29 million ($1.51) -16.90 Telia Company AB (publ) $9.10 billion 1.91 $750.54 million $0.37 22.47

Telia Company AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than The Liberty Braves Group. The Liberty Braves Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Telia Company AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.6% of The Liberty Braves Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Telia Company AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares The Liberty Braves Group and Telia Company AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Liberty Braves Group N/A N/A N/A Telia Company AB (publ) 3.14% 3.42% 1.17%

Risk & Volatility

The Liberty Braves Group has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Telia Company AB (publ) has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Telia Company AB (publ) beats The Liberty Braves Group on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content production activities; and international carrier operations, as well as customer financing business. The company markets its products and services under the Telia, halebop, Fello, TV4, C More, MTV, MyCall, OneCall, Phonero, get, Call me, Mit tele, Diil, Lmt, Ezys, and Moldcell brands. It has 16.7 million mobile subscriptions, 1.5 million fixed voice subscriptions, 2.9 million broadband subscriptions, and 3.1 million TV subscriptions, as well as 2.4 million M2M subscriptions. The company was formerly known as TeliaSonera AB (publ) and changed its name to Telia Company AB (publ) in April 2016. Telia Company AB (publ) was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Solna, Sweden.

