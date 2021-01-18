NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) versus VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Head to Head Contrast

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) and VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) are both utilities companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares NorthWestern and VivoPower International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NorthWestern $1.26 billion 2.38 $202.12 million $3.42 17.29 VivoPower International $48.70 million 3.02 -$5.10 million N/A N/A

NorthWestern has higher revenue and earnings than VivoPower International.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.4% of NorthWestern shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of VivoPower International shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of NorthWestern shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for NorthWestern and VivoPower International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NorthWestern 0 1 4 0 2.80 VivoPower International 0 0 0 0 N/A

NorthWestern currently has a consensus target price of $64.60, suggesting a potential upside of 9.25%. Given NorthWestern’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe NorthWestern is more favorable than VivoPower International.

Profitability

This table compares NorthWestern and VivoPower International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NorthWestern 13.32% 8.05% 2.76% VivoPower International N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

NorthWestern has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VivoPower International has a beta of 4.97, suggesting that its stock price is 397% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NorthWestern beats VivoPower International on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities. The company's natural gas transmission system covers approximately 4,810 miles of pipeline. It serves approximately 734,800 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska, the United States. NorthWestern Corporation was founded in 1923 and is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

About VivoPower International

VivoPower International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a solar and critical power services company in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Critical Power Services and Solar Development segments. The Critical Power Services segment offers energy infrastructure generation and distribution solutions, including the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems to a range of government, and commercial and industrial customers. The Solar Development segment engages in the origination, development, construction, financing, operation, optimization, and sale of photovoltaic solar projects. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

