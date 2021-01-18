Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) a €180.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €180.00 ($211.76) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) (ETR:VOW3) in a report released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

VOW3 has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €189.00 ($222.35) price objective on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €184.00 ($216.47) target price on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €183.00 ($215.29) price target on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen AG (VOW3.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €173.47 ($204.08).

ETR VOW3 opened at €151.88 ($178.68) on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €148.31 and its 200 day moving average price is €141.54. Volkswagen AG has a 12 month low of €79.38 ($93.39) and a 12 month high of €185.48 ($218.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 172.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $31.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

