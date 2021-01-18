$3.42 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $3.42 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.68 million and the highest estimate coming in at $4.10 million. DURECT reported sales of $10.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 68%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $35.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $33.98 million to $41.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $18.39 million, with estimates ranging from $10.71 million to $26.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 million. DURECT had a negative net margin of 21.85% and a negative return on equity of 33.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of DURECT from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of DURECT in a report on Monday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of DURECT in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of DURECT in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.67.

Shares of DRRX stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.45 million, a P/E ratio of -40.59 and a beta of 1.76. DURECT has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DURECT by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,030,709 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,699 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DURECT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in DURECT by 588.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 744,020 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 635,879 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DURECT in the third quarter valued at about $702,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DURECT by 476.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 487,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 402,683 shares in the last quarter. 53.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

See Also: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.