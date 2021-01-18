Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Wipro Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wipro in a report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Wipro had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 15.72%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on WIT. Zacks Investment Research cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Investec cut Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Wipro in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.50.

Shares of Wipro stock opened at $6.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the third quarter worth $38,000. Balentine LLC raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 41.2% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 13,374 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $1,241,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Wipro by 55.8% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Wipro in the third quarter valued at $86,000. Institutional investors own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

