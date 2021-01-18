Shaw Communications Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 13th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.08.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays initiated coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Shaw Communications from $29.50 to $28.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Shaw Communications in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Shaw Communications from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.13.

Shares of NYSE SJR opened at $17.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $20.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.79 and a 200-day moving average of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 12th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.0776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.11%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Shaw Communications by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,155 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 72,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

