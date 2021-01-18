Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.89.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Li Auto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.10 to $45.60 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Li Auto from $20.60 to $60.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Li Auto in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LI. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $357,000. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,788,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. KEYWISE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

LI opened at $32.60 on Monday. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $47.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a current ratio of 6.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.07.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $369.80 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Li Auto will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

