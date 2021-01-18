FY2021 EPS Estimates for Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) Decreased by Analyst

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Equities researchers at Raymond James dropped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.07).

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$83.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$74.55 million.

