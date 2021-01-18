Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) will post $2.11 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Insight Enterprises’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.14 billion and the lowest is $2.07 billion. Insight Enterprises posted sales of $2.30 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will report full year sales of $8.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.12 billion to $8.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.32 billion to $8.61 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Insight Enterprises.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS.

NSIT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $63.50 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.25.

Shares of NASDAQ NSIT opened at $79.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $28.25 and a 12 month high of $82.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.18 and a 200-day moving average of $57.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81.

In related news, insider Wolfgang Ebermann sold 36,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total value of $2,564,967.00. Also, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $34,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,519. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,806 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,873 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,214,046 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,531,000 after purchasing an additional 920,098 shares during the period. AXA S.A. lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1,046.6% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 118,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after acquiring an additional 107,800 shares during the period. AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,903,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,817,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,777 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after acquiring an additional 35,654 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

