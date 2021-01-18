Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Issued By SVB Leerink

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 14th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.03. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on Castle Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Castle Biosciences from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on Castle Biosciences from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Castle Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTL opened at $74.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.59, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95. Castle Biosciences has a 1-year low of $21.01 and a 1-year high of $80.12.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.12). Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $15.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.31 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 6.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 11.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 12,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total value of $948,326.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 28,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.83, for a total value of $2,151,661.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 910,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,141,544.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 348,758 shares of company stock valued at $20,718,186. 39.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

