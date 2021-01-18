Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) – Research analysts at Raymond James issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) in a research report issued on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed anticipates that the mining company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$421.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$362.11 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBM. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$8.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM.TO) from C$7.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$10.44.

Shares of HBM opened at C$8.42 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$8.80 and its 200 day moving average is C$6.44. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.66 and a fifty-two week high of C$9.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of -14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.12, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.22.

In other news, Director David Smith sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total transaction of C$40,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$54,000.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

