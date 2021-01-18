Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Raised by SVB Leerink

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for NextGen Healthcare in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will earn $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.15. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 1.80% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $140.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.96.

NXGN stock opened at $21.17 on Monday. NextGen Healthcare has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71.

In related news, Director George H. Bristol sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $84,096.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,908.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXGN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,636,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,029,000 after buying an additional 693,452 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,452,000 after purchasing an additional 175,916 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $1,986,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,546,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,896,000 after purchasing an additional 135,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in NextGen Healthcare by 186.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 174,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 113,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.