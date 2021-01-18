Tudor Pickering Increases Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$28.00

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price boosted by Tudor Pickering to C$28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$22.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$31.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$28.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.82.

Get Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) alerts:

TSE SU opened at C$23.36 on Thursday. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$45.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33. The stock has a market cap of C$35.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$20.24.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 2nd. Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -30.76%.

About Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.