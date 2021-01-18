TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) PT Lowered to C$65.00 at Raymond James

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.net reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) in a research note on Thursday. Tudor Pickering cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$70.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. TD Securities decreased their target price on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$78.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from C$73.00 to C$70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$68.74.

TSE TRP opened at C$56.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$55.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$57.85. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of C$47.05 and a one year high of C$76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of C$53.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.88, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.08 billion. Equities analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 4.1799998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.24%.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,191 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$55.77, for a total transaction of C$512,626.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$66,929.76. Also, Director David A. Diakow sold 10,000 shares of TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$58.77, for a total value of C$587,712.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,426 shares in the company, valued at C$142,578.93. Insiders bought 3,653 shares of company stock worth $194,600 in the last 90 days.

TC Energy Co. (TRP.TO) Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 92,600 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

