Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) Price Target Increased to C$7.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) had its target price upped by Raymond James from C$5.50 to C$7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on WCP. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$3.25 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$4.75 price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.19.

WCP opened at C$5.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.11. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.73 and a 1 year high of C$5.41. The stock has a market cap of C$2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.88.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) (TSE:WCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$256.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$240.40 million. Equities analysts expect that Whitecap Resources Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0143 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO)’s payout ratio is -4.40%.

Whitecap Resources Inc. (WCP.TO) Company Profile

Whitecap Resources Inc acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, Northwest Alberta and British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of December 31, 2019, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 507,365 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

