The Southern (NYSE:SO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Southern (NYSE:SO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $63.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Southern Company shares have outperformed the Zacks Utility – Electric Power industry over the past year (-9% versus -10.1%). Leveraging the demographics of its operating territories, as in healthy population and job growth, Southern Company has gradually increased its customer base. With good rate base growth and constructive regulation, the power supplier is expected to generate steady earnings and dividend growth in the coming years. However, its elevated leverage, along with continued timing and cost overrun issues over its Vogtle project, are major overhangs. While the electric utility holding company’s debt-to-capitalization of 60.4% restricts financial flexibility, its $25-billion Vogtle nuclear plant has already exceeded budget and is years behind schedule. Therefore, Southern Company warrants a cautious stance from the investors.”

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SO. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Southern from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Southern in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They set a market perform rating and a $67.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of The Southern from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.87.

SO traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $59.66. 3,826,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,772. The Southern has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.94. The stock has a market cap of $63.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.32%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total transaction of $152,975.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,099,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $2,164,100. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

