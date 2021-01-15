Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Darrell & King LLC

Darrell & King LLC cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 643,813 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 21,939 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines comprises 4.1% of Darrell & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Darrell & King LLC owned about 0.10% of Delta Air Lines worth $25,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 11,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.98. The stock had a trading volume of 15,411,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,435,718. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $62.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average is $33.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.45.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The transportation company reported ($2.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by ($0.03). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 42.88% and a negative return on equity of 39.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -10.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $2,182,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,794.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 51,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $1,917,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 264,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,756,101.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 255,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,077,952. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.