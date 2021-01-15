Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) Trading Down 6.3%

Atomera Incorporated (NASDAQ:ATOM) traded down 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.90 and last traded at $28.66. 1,182,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 2,021,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atomera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.12 and its 200 day moving average is $11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.90 million, a PE ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 1.91.

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02.

In related news, CEO Scott A. Bibaud sold 6,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $64,429.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 9,523 shares of company stock worth $90,469 over the last quarter. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atomera by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,073,026 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,213,000 after buying an additional 66,046 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Atomera by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 514,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,550 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 17,894 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Atomera in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,541,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Atomera by 106.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 32,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.48% of the company’s stock.

Atomera Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATOM)

Atomera Incorporated engages in developing, commercializing, and licensing proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry primarily in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors.

