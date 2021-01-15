Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Trading Down 6.6%

Shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) were down 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $54.38 and last traded at $55.99. Approximately 3,251,357 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 2,856,676 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.97.

APPS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Digital Turbine from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $31.50 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.07.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.54 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 13.38%. Digital Turbine’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeff Karish sold 31,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.20, for a total transaction of $1,121,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 390,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,746,691.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 475.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $1,518,000. Spence Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 4th quarter worth $11,934,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Turbine by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 66,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 18,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS)

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication products and solutions for mobile operators, application advertisers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. Its software platform that enables mobile operators and OEMs to control, manage, and monetize devices.

