Leelyn Smith LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,056 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in ServiceNow by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,580 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 3,183 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,069,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,935 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NOW. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $620.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $541.57.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,548.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $508.03, for a total transaction of $72,140.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,988.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock worth $31,883,815. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NOW traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, reaching $513.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,065,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,493,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $238.93 and a 12 month high of $566.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $536.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.45. The company has a market cap of $100.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.54, a PEG ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.14.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

