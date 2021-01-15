RChain (REV) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $217,024.00

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One RChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0185 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RChain has traded down 15.8% against the dollar. RChain has a total market cap of $8.91 million and $217,024.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

RChain Profile

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official website for RChain is www.rchain.coop . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official message board is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling RChain

RChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

