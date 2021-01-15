Aurora (AOA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $639,228.00

Aurora (CURRENCY:AOA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Aurora has a market cap of $17.09 million and approximately $639,228.00 worth of Aurora was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aurora has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. One Aurora token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.98 or 0.00058733 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.39 or 0.00444571 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00041600 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,528.12 or 0.04082956 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012768 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00016215 BTC.

About Aurora

Aurora (CRYPTO:AOA) is a dPoS/BFT token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Aurora’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,758,120,059 tokens. The Reddit community for Aurora is /r/AuroraOfficial . Aurora’s official website is www.aurorachain.io . Aurora’s official Twitter account is @AuroraOffic_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aurora Chain is a smart contract platform for decentralized applications. Their goal is to create fast contracts to link a variety of industry applications such as gaming, big data, AI, and IOT. Aurora Chain aims to resolve the issues that lie with current smart contract platforms (scalability, and upgradeability) through the implementation of DPOS and BFT consensus mechanisms. Aurora (AOA) is an ethereum-based token that powers the platform. “

Buying and Selling Aurora

Aurora can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurora directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurora should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aurora using one of the exchanges listed above.

