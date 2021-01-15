Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will report $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.97. Washington Trust Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.89 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year earnings of $3.92 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Trust Bancorp.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $57.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.30 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 13.05%.

WASH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,193,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 39,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.16. 29,336 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,214. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.36 and its 200-day moving average is $36.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $814.22 million, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.62. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.86 and a 52 week high of $52.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Washington Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans consists of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Further Reading: What is Green Investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.