Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $172.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) will report $172.60 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $170.00 million and the highest is $176.30 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $167.81 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $683.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $680.00 million to $688.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $651.13 million, with estimates ranging from $632.70 million to $672.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $176.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.95 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

HOMB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

Shares of NASDAQ HOMB traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.11. The company had a trading volume of 405,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.71 and a 1-year high of $21.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.71 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.29, for a total value of $40,580.00. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,768,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,808,000 after buying an additional 291,317 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,400,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,232,000 after buying an additional 125,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,259,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,377,000 after buying an additional 20,276 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 970,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 5,723 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 717,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,039,000 after buying an additional 105,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

