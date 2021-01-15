$115.70 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce sales of $115.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.19 million and the lowest is $110.20 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $133.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $450.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $482.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $457.29 million, with estimates ranging from $431.80 million to $482.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.62. 84,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

