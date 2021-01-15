$115.70 Million in Sales Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce sales of $115.70 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $121.19 million and the lowest is $110.20 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $133.29 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year sales of $450.09 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $418.00 million to $482.17 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $457.29 million, with estimates ranging from $431.80 million to $482.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $120.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.00 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%.

INDB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Independent Bank from $68.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Compass Point raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.62. 84,016 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,982. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.51. Independent Bank has a 12 month low of $49.25 and a 12 month high of $82.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.74%.

In related news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INDB. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Independent Bank by 0.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Independent Bank by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Independent Bank by 3.4% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Independent Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,820 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Independent Bank in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB)

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.