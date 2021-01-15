Paytomat (PTI) Hits Market Capitalization of $67,315.08

Paytomat (CURRENCY:PTI) traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. One Paytomat coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Paytomat has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Paytomat has a total market cap of $67,315.08 and $6,246.00 worth of Paytomat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002671 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00039264 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00110905 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00063592 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00240242 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00057985 BTC.

Paytomat Coin Profile

Paytomat’s total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 166,030,078 coins. The Reddit community for Paytomat is /r/Paytomat and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Paytomat’s official website is paytomat.com . Paytomat’s official message board is medium.com/@paytomat . Paytomat’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2017, Paytomat is a decentralized infrastructure for cryptocurrency payments with a built-in blockchain-based loyalty program. It incentivizes merchants and customers to either accept or to spend their cryptocurrency on a global scale. As a reward for being a part of Paytomat ecosystems, both merchants and customers receive corresponding assets they can use to pay within the ecosystem, set up a master node or receive various discounts and free services. The PTI token is an EOS-based cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that concedes users the right to exchange PTI tokens to PTM coins in the future. PTM coins are the medium of exchange for the Paytomat payment system. “

Paytomat Coin Trading

Paytomat can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paytomat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paytomat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paytomat using one of the exchanges listed above.

