Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $175.95 Million

Analysts expect that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce sales of $175.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $175.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $176.35 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $697.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $694.50 million to $700.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $731.53 million, with estimates ranging from $725.80 million to $738.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $171.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.69 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CVLT shares. KeyCorp raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Commvault Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,995 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $698,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

CVLT traded up $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,475. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.82. Commvault Systems has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $59.90. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -87.09, a PEG ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

