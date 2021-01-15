$18.26 Million in Sales Expected for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will post $18.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.23 million to $18.28 million. Omeros reported sales of $33.42 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 45.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full-year sales of $81.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $81.41 million to $81.46 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $93.34 million, with estimates ranging from $90.30 million to $96.38 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Get Omeros alerts:

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $26.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.75 million.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Omeros in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Omeros in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OMER traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,145,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 771,104. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 1.64. Omeros has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.46.

In other Omeros news, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at $679,936.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sonora Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 39.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,550 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omeros in the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omeros (OMER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.