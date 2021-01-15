$600.30 Million in Sales Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) will post $600.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $600.01 million and the highest estimate coming in at $600.70 million. MKS Instruments posted sales of $499.70 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year sales of $2.27 billion for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.55 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $589.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DA Davidson increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price target on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.27.

MKSI stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.60. The stock had a trading volume of 363,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,580. MKS Instruments has a 52 week low of $66.87 and a 52 week high of $179.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.03.

In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total transaction of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 131.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,141 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after buying an additional 21,082 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after buying an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 16.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 72.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,029 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 884,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $100,210,000 after buying an additional 108,158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

