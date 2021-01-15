QP Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 381.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,263,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $158,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793,186 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $91,034,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares during the period. Finally, Hefren Tillotson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hefren Tillotson Inc. now owns 765,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,996,000 after purchasing an additional 712,977 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. 5,677,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,678. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $101.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.