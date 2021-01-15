Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) will post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Abeona Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.08). Abeona Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.81). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Abeona Therapeutics.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.00 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABEO shares. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (up from $2.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Abeona Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.71.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.91. 2,055,024 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,159,947. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.94. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $4.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.69.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, Director Todd Wider sold 33,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total value of $50,475.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 920,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Elliot Mann sold 17,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.59, for a total transaction of $27,155.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 772,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,228,922.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $136,761 over the last 90 days. 19.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 31.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 28,420 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $385,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 131.6% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 45,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 268,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 19,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.47% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

