iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Baystate Wealth Management LLC

Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 17,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Motco lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 3,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 29,699 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,086,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,626,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,396,678. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $101.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $91.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

